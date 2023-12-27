Shatta Wale has deleted his X account because of Afua Asantewaa – Here is why

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly called Shatta Wale has in a very surprised move, deactivated his X page.

The Shatta Movement boss took the surprising action in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, and came to announce it on Facebook.

According to Shatta Wale, he feels most of the users on the X platform are not sensible enough.

The multiple award winning musician made the point that all these users mostly care about are unless agenda that hardly adds anything valuable to the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

He added that, the useless calls from some Ghanaian X users that Nigerian’s should take to their accounts and wish Afua Asantewaa well in her singathon because some Ghanaians did same when Hilda Baci was doing her cookathon is baseless.