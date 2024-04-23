type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale in Hot Water for Not Settling Furniture Debt
Entertainment

Shatta Wale in Hot Water for Not Settling Furniture Debt

By Ghana Razak
- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer for Akenten Furniture, a group that is into making furniture claims Shatta Wale is refusing to pay the amount of money he owes him.

The group claims the “Real Life” hitmaker owes them an amount of money but has refused to pay them.

They did not state the precise amount, however, they disclosed that it had been more than a year the Shatta Movement boss owed them.

They revealed they worked in Shatta Wale’s house at Trassaco for him about a year ago.

According to them, they have used diverse mediums to reach out to the dancehall musician, but all approaches proved futile.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He shockingly disclosed that his numerous calls and text messages to ensure the dancehall musician pays him rather triggered him to block him both on WhatsApp and normal calls.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.2mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more