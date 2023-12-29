- Advertisement -

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) dropped a bombshell concerning Hajia4Real earlier this year.

During such discussions, they revealed that individuals that are linked to Mona Faiz Montrage, were under close surveillance as persons of interest.

In a radio conversation on Morning Starr at Starr FM, Shaun Henry Osei, the Deputy Manager at the FIC, shed light on the agency’s relentless efforts to bring all suspects to book.

He disclosed that they’re working hand in hand with INTERPOL and the FBI, to conduct thorough investigations into every person associated with Hajia4Reall.

This unified front ensures that no stone is left unturned in their unwavering pursuit of justice.

“Obviously she’s not going to be working alone, she’s going to be working in a network.

The evidence that you have access to will actually lead you to be able to find out who her greater network is and obviously if you find her greater network, by instincts you will want to look at those people because then they become persons of interest.” He stated.

This revelation came amidst the socialite’s ongoing legal battle in the United States, where she faced charges of fraud in a $2 million romance scam case after being extradited from the United Kingdom.