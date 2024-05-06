Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has rained insults on UTV presenter MzGee for questioning Medikal about his baby mama Fella Makafui.

Medikal held a successful show at the O2 Indigo on Friday which saw a lot of music lovers in attendance to enjoy themselves.

Following the success of the show, Medikal was called on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee to talk about the show.

During the interview, MzGee sought to find out from Medikal what he had to say about Fella Makafui’s yet-to-be-premiered movie but Medikal’s response was for Mzgee to speak about the concert and not about his relationship.

Shatta Wale who is a close friend of Medikal has recorded a video to insult MzGee and the management of UTV.

According to him, Medikal has done very well by successfully hosting a concert in London and all they want to know is about his relationship with Fella Makafui.

He used unprintable words on host MzGee including insulting her private parts and questioning if they would be happy if people destroyed Kwame Despite’s products.

He added that instead of UTV saying they would meet Medikal and his team at the airport to surprise for making Ghana proud, they are looking for negative things to ride on.

Watch the video below: