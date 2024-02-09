- Advertisement -

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has for some time now been told to venture into comedy due to his sense of humour.

Even though that is what many people expect the musician to do, he is still going about doing his things as a musician and sometimes sharing videos of him ‘fooling’ online for people to laugh about it.

Popular Ghanaian comedian Lekzy DeComic has without mincing words declared that Shatta Wale is a comedian.

Speaking during an interview, Lekzy mentioned that he is ready and willing to work with Shatta Wale on any of his upcoming comedy projects.

“Yes, he Shatta Wale is a comedian. We don’t even have to accept him. From afar, we can tell he’s a comedian.

“I plan on putting him on my show one of these days; if not doing stand-up comedy, he will probably host the show for me. I’ve already spoken to his manager,” he said.

He also mentioned that some Ghanaian artistes are also funny and he would be willing to get the chance to work with them.

“During the last comedy show I did, I had Captain Smart come on. People didn’t know he had a good sense of humour. He emceed my show and he was able to drop a few jokes in there,” he said.

Watch the video below: