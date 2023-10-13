“Shatta Wale is a malafaka for insulting Kwame Despite and Fada Dickson” – Arnold Asamoah fires

- Advertisement -

Popular and revered entertainment pundit and critic, Arnold Asamoah Baiden has taken to Facebook to thrown shots at controversial reggae-dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale for going hard on business mogul, Kwame Despite and his protege, Fada Dickson of Despite Media Group.

According to Arnold, he sees no valid reasons why Shatta Wale will throw insults at such personalities just because an employee of them went hard at him.

Arnold claims Shatta Wale has been doing this same thing to his fellow acts and yet no one comes out at him so he does not seem to understand why he should get mad at Kwasi Aboagye for dishing out to him his own type of meal.

He went on to call Shatta Wale a “malafaka” who can and does attack any and everyone as he wants but when he is given a little dosage of his own medicine” then he’s angry.

This whole issue came up when Shatta Wale came out to announce that he was paid £80,000 to perform at the Ghana Music Awards-UK which rose many eyebrows.

However, Kwasi Aboagye, an entertainment show host on Peace FM came out to debunk the news saying no Ghanaian organizer can afford to pay such monies for performance which didn’t sit well with Shatta Wale.

Check out his full post below