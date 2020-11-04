Shatta Wale is bigger than President Nana Akufo-Addo – Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson alias Bulldog has said his artiste, Shatta Wale is bigger than the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The artiste manager make this assertion when making a submission on Best Entertainment Show on Okay Fm hosted by Halifax Ansah Addo.

Shatta Wale last week got another surprise of his life when a die-hard fan of his who is a trotro driver had to drop all his passengers so he could go and see Shatta Wale who was being interviewed on Hitz FM.

This got people talking asking questions as to why the driver would just drop his passengers just to go and meet Shatta Wale but Bulldog who is the manager of Shatta decided to jump to his defence.

According to Bulldog, Shatta Wale has got the charisma to pull the masses than the President of the land Nana Akuffo Addo.

Bulldog went on to say that the ‘Mellisa’ hitmaker and dancehall musician is too big that he would steal the show if it were the President holding a rally at Circle in Accra.

He said: ”Shatta Wale is bigger than Nana Akufo-Addo…in terms of popularity. What we do as entertainment people or people on TV, we’re miles ahead of all these politicians.”