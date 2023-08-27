“Shatta Wale is suffering from a mental disorder” – Ola Michael (VIDEO)

It seems Shatta Wale is the air the pundits on United Showbiz breath as his name always comes off in conversations on the late night show.

In the most current episode, Ola Michael, an ace filmmaker and radio presenter who has been on the neck of the controversial dancehall act proved once again that their feud is not dying anytime soon.

In response to a conversation between Arnold Asamoah on the show, he hinted that Shatta Wale may be suffering from a “mental disorder”.

“from what I’ve read, listen and seen about our brother Shatta Wale, I think he’s suffering from a mental disorder” Ola bluntly stated.

However, Mr logic jumped to the defense of Shatta asking Olo to retract such statements as they’re not worthy to be tagged to the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/mGF3ZeRwie/?mibextid=HSR2mg