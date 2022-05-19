type here...
Entertainment"Shatta Wale is the cause" - Coded explains 4x4 split
Entertainment

"Shatta Wale is the cause" – Coded explains 4×4 split

By Albert
Coded, formerly of music group 4X4, has blamed their split on reggae-dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

According to him, Shatta Wale’s rise affected their work and relevance as a group which resulted in their eventual split.

Speaking in an interview and explaining why the 4X4 group and its members had to go on solo, Coded said Shtta Wale’s regular release of hit songs was the reason.

He added that the group could not stand or match up with Shatta Wale’s energy and hard work which eventually resulted in their split.

“I think it would be the fact that a lot of singles started coming from Shatta Wale. He was releasing countless records at the time. That was putting every musician on their toes. So we decided to do our solo project and add it to our group project.”

The 4X4 group was made up of Captain Planet, Fresh Prince and Coded and they churned out hits songs like “World Trade Centre”, “Yesi Yesi’, “Waist and Power” “Mokoni” and “London Bridge.”

However, when the group decided to split, it broke the hearts of many music-loving fans. Coded has explained that Shatta Wale was the cause for their split.

