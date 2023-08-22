“Konongo Kaya”: Shatta Wale is the problem of the industry- Video Director, Babs Direction blast

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian video director, Babs Direction has given his view on the recent rants of controversial reggae dancehall act and stated that “Dancehall King” Shatta Wale is a “part of the problem” facing the Ghana Music Industry.

According to the celebrated Music Video Director, while some Ghanaian artistes are working hard to put Ghana music on the map, Shatta Wale has chosen to constantly say negative things about their exploits.

“Shatta Wale is a part of our problem. His brothers are striving to break into the international market, yet he chooses to stay home and speak negatively about them. Yes, we understand it’s showbiz, but it’s important to know when to be wise and support your brothers,” Babs tweeted.

Babs comments come following Shatta Wale’s mockery of the Ghana music industry.

On Sunday, August 20, Nigeria’s Asake filled up the o2 Arena barely 2 years after his breakthrough.

The “Joha” singer gave an excellent performance to thousands of fans at the 02 arena and has since sparked major debate about Nigerian and Ghanaian music.

According to Shatta Wale, “Nigerians are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle compared to henessy bottle.”