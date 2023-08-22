type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“Konongo Kaya”: Shatta Wale is the problem of the industry- Video Director,...
Entertainment

“Konongo Kaya”: Shatta Wale is the problem of the industry- Video Director, Babs Direction blast

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian video director, Babs Direction has given his view on the recent rants of controversial reggae dancehall act and stated that “Dancehall King” Shatta Wale is a “part of the problem” facing the Ghana Music Industry.

According to the celebrated Music Video Director, while some Ghanaian artistes are working hard to put Ghana music on the map, Shatta Wale has chosen to constantly say negative things about their exploits.

“Shatta Wale is a part of our problem. His brothers are striving to break into the international market, yet he chooses to stay home and speak negatively about them. Yes, we understand it’s showbiz, but it’s important to know when to be wise and support your brothers,” Babs tweeted.

Babs comments come following Shatta Wale’s mockery of the Ghana music industry.

Shatta Wale is the problem of the industry- Video Director, Babs Direction blast

On Sunday, August 20, Nigeria’s Asake filled up the o2 Arena barely 2 years after his breakthrough.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

The “Joha” singer gave an excellent performance to thousands of fans at the 02 arena and has since sparked major debate about Nigerian and Ghanaian music.

According to Shatta Wale, “Nigerians are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle compared to henessy bottle.”

TODAY

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.7 ° F
77.7 °
77.7 °
84 %
2.4mph
100 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways