Entertainment

“Shatta Wale is very stingy and the biggest fan-fooler in Ghana” – Former bodyguard exposes (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
An alleged former bodyguard of Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known Shatta Wale has called him out with certain daring revelations.

According to the former bodyguard in a self recorded video, Shatta Wale who claims to be generous and often attacks rapper, Sarkodie for being stingy is even more stingier and the people who work for him do not reap any benefits.

He went on to reveal that Shatta Wale seek for their services whenever he’s doing a show in Ghana and pays them peanuts yet when he has to travel abroad, he goes for so called professionals and slay queens.

“Shatta Wale is the biggest fanfooler in Ghana and deserves to be exposed for the fake image he portrays.” He angrily stated.

