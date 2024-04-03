Shatta Wale kneels down to beg Fella Makafui to forgive Medikal

- Advertisement -

Whether musician, Medikal and Fella Makafui have broken up or not is best known to the duo and their close associates.

In a new development on the issue, dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has waded into the alleged breakup between the celebrity couple.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, Shatta Wale is seen begging Fella Makafui to forgive his pal and confidant, Medikal.

To prove he really meant what he was saying, the dancehall musician put his status away as he went on his knees to beg Fella Makafui.

Others who were present joined the musician as they all went on their knees to beg the mother of one.

Meanwhile, netizens are still of the view that it is a planned thing.

According to them, this is planned so that Medikal could get the attention for his 02 performance.

Others, following the involvement of Shatta Wale, to the extent of kneeling down have said that it is not a planned thing.