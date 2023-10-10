type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale lied about £80,000 performance fee at Ghana Music Awards UK...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale lied about £80,000 performance fee at Ghana Music Awards UK – Kwasi Aboagye

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Revered entertainment show host, Kwasi Aboagye of Despite Media Group has thrown to the bin news speculating that Shatta Wale received £80,000 from the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards – UK.

According to Kwasi Aboagye when speaking on the Entertainment Review show, he stated emphatically that no UK based Ghanaian promoter and organizer can and will host a show and pay above £20,000 as performance fee.

He explained further that, the organizers which in this case happens to be Taabea, flew Shatta Wale’s team to the London on first class, booked a hotel and other luxurious expenses and so won’t pay that amount to the controversial dancehall act.

This revelation has caused a spark in social media with a fraction debating for and the other against what Mr. Aboagye said.

Some claim he’s making his assertion from a bitter point of view and he lacks the full details of the contract.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
3.8mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways