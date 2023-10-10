Shatta Wale lied about £80,000 performance fee at Ghana Music Awards UK – Kwasi Aboagye

- Advertisement -

Revered entertainment show host, Kwasi Aboagye of Despite Media Group has thrown to the bin news speculating that Shatta Wale received £80,000 from the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards – UK.

According to Kwasi Aboagye when speaking on the Entertainment Review show, he stated emphatically that no UK based Ghanaian promoter and organizer can and will host a show and pay above £20,000 as performance fee.

He explained further that, the organizers which in this case happens to be Taabea, flew Shatta Wale’s team to the London on first class, booked a hotel and other luxurious expenses and so won’t pay that amount to the controversial dancehall act.

This revelation has caused a spark in social media with a fraction debating for and the other against what Mr. Aboagye said.

Some claim he’s making his assertion from a bitter point of view and he lacks the full details of the contract.