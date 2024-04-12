Shatta Wale mercilessly insults Stonebwoy’s late mother – Video

- Advertisement -

Self-styled African dancehall King Shatta Wale has once again hit hard at Stonebwoy.

The huncho of Shatta Movement is once again in the news for attacking Stonebwoy unprovoked.

In the middle of a performance at yesterday’s Sallah Fest in Abeka, Shatta Wale paused to throw derogatory comments at Stonebwoy and his late mother.

According to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy allegedly refused to show up for the show because of him.

Throwing tantrums as usual, Shatta Wale angrily fumed at Stonebowy for refusing to show up for the people who made him a star by supporting his career during his underground days.

Shatta Wale heckled his infamous phrase ‘Stonebwoy your mother’.

As we all know, this isn’t the first time Shatta Wale has publicly attacked Stonebwoy.

It appears Shatta enjoys attacking Stonebwoy just to please his bruised ego.

Watch the video below to know more…