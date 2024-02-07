type here...
Shatta Wale mocks Davido And Burna Boy after huge loss at the Grammys – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to mock fellow Nigerian musicians after losing all of their nominations at the just-ended Grammy Awards.

Nigerians had high hopes after their acts, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Ayra Starr secured a total of 10 nominations at prestigious award show but they were caught with a surprise.

Nigerians argued that the Grammy board were unfair to some of the aforementioned artists for failing to recognise them despite their individual accomplishments throughout the review year.

However, in response to the failure of Nigerians, Shatta Wale expressed his thoughts on the current situation.

Shatta Wale in a facebook post mocked Davido, Burna Boy, and others for failing to win at the Grammys.

Check out the post below

