“Shatta Wale must apologise to my parents and I before I’ll forgive him” – Kwadwo Sheldon

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian vlogger and YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has thrown subtle words at controversial reggae dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale as he seeks for apology from him.

Recall an altercation that went on between the two months ago that had Shatta Wale verbally going hard at Sheldon and even his parents.

As he rained insults on the ‘Yawa of the Day’ show pioneer, his parents became victims of the verbal attacks.

Until he apologizes to him and his parents, the well-known Ghanaian content creator vowed not to discuss anything about the ‘Freedom’ composer on his YouTube channel.

Kwadwo Sheldon made these bold requirements in an exclusive interview with veteran blogger and youtuber, Zion Felix when he visited his studio.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

When asked about his tweets about Wale, he retorted that tweeting about the artiste is nothing and does not require much effort.

We can also testify that for about six months, Shatta Wale’s issue has not been discussed on Kwadwo Sheldon’s YouTube channel and he plans to stick to this decision until an apology is rendered.