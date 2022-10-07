- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale believes his deal with singer Beyoncé wouldn’t have gone through if some top Ghanaian people were aware of it.

According to him, these so-called gatekeepers would have painted him black for Beyoncé and her crew, which would have led to the abortion of the deal.

Speaking on Metro TV last night with host Paul Adom-Otchere, Shatta Wale dropped names of people he believes would have wanted the deal to fail.

He admitted to the fact that those people wield power and could influence Beyonce’s decision by telling her how terrible a person he was.

These people decide on Ghana. For instance, when Beyonce wanted to do a song with me, it would have failed if they had gone to the likes of Mark Okraku Mantey, Andy Dosty, The Don, and ZionFelix, “he said.

According to Shatta Wale, these people would have had unwholesome words to say about him to Beyonce, which would have crippled the deal.

“They would have told Shatta Wale that I was a thief, an armed robber.” “They would say I would touch Beyonce’s skin and it would be dirty,” Shatta Wale whined.”

Shatta Wale believes negative publicity would have made him lose the deal, and according to him, the publicity would have been done by his own people from Ghana.

Beyoncé featured Shatta Wale alongside Major Lazer on the Already Track off The Lion King album in 2019. A feat Shatta Wale believes saboteurs did not want him to achieve.