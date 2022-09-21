Shatta Wale opens a radio station

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has once again come out big and has proven to be a promising businessman.

The ‘On God’ hitmaker shortly after launching his SHAXI business has announced and opened an online radio station that will serve Ghanaians with good music.

The online radio platform according to him is called SM radio with its motto as ‘Music For Life’.

Shatta Wale never ceases to push himself into the spotlight. You can just hate him. He’s one who has got the aura and always pulls up surprises.

He made this public through his official social media accounts.