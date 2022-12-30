Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has lauded his fans on the streets for returning Meek Mill’s phone that reportedly went missing last night.

He had put out a tweet humbly urging whoever stole the phone to return it because “Meek inspires all of us on the street” and shouldn’t be dealt such a huge disappointment.

This was hours after the American rapper had taken to his Instagram Stories to reveal he had been pickpocketed.

Streetz if you know you have meek mills phone pls return am …that’s if it’s true .



You can’t do that to a real hustler ..

by Moro morning Return am ?



Meek inspires all of us on the street a lot ???#1DON — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 30, 2022

It is unclear, how and when the phone went missing but we understand Meek Mill was pickpocketed while en route to the AfroNation concert.

But reports reaching GHPage suggest the rapper has been able to retrieve the phone.

Reacting to the development, Shatta Wale expressed upheaval for his role in helping Meek Mill find his phone.

He tweeted: “So my tweet about Meeks phone helped, they took it back …clap for the streetz”, before ending hearts and clapping hand emojis.

So my tweet about Meeks phone helped ,they took it back …clap for the streetz ??????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 30, 2022

Videos widely circulated on social media show Meek Mill participating in a bike parade on the streets of Accra with local bikers.