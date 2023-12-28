- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale has given it to GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere and other celebrities for calling on Nigerians to support Afua Asantewaa Adonum.

Afua Asantewaa Adonum is set to break the Guinness World record for the longest sing-a-thon and is currently on her 5th day.

Since she started with the attempt, she has been getting massive support from Ghanaians but Serwaa Amihere and others seem not to understand why the Nigerians are failing to talk about her or the sing-a-thon.

Due to this Serwaa Amihere went on social media to question why Nigerians are not supporting Afua Asantewaa Adonum when Ghanaians showed support to Hilda Baci a few months ago.

She posted: “Has any Nigerian tweeted in support of Afua”?

Shatta Wale who was unhappy with the post described Serwaa Amihere and others looking forward to Nigerian support as foolish villagers.

According to him, Nigerians don’t invite Ghanaians when they are doing things like this but rather the inquisitive people who go around seeing what is happening in Nigeria and posting it for people to see.

He continued that Nigerians don’t owe Ghana any support so it’s high time these celebrities just show support for Afua rather than expect Nigerians to support.

