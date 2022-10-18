type here...
Shatta Wale receives brand new Range Rover on his birthday
Entertainment

Shatta Wale receives brand new Range Rover on his birthday

By Lizbeth Brown
Shatta Wale
Dancehall King, Shatta Wale marked his 38th birthday on 17th October 2022 with a birthday bash at his newly opened glass house in Accra.

The birthday party was attended by musicians, including Medikal, close friends and loved ones who showed love to the celebrant.

Also, present at Shatta’s glass house were invited members of the Shatta Movement, is die-hard fans.

During the celebration, the “My Level” hitmaker was gifted a customized red and black Range Rover from Stuncust Automobile.

Watch the video below;

To mark his birthday, Shatta Wale also dropped one track titled “Cash Out” off his much-anticipated his “Gift Of God” album.

    Source:Ghpage

