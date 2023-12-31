Shatta Wale refuses to perform at 2023 Uniland festival; say he wasn’t paid

- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale is in the news again and as usual, it has negatively smeared on it.

The multiple award winning musician was billed to perform at the Uniland Festoval at La Palm Royal Beach on December December 30 but he failed to show up.

His manager, Sammy Flex, then took to social media to respond to the incident by releasing a statement outlining the artist’s reasons to back out.

The statement emphatically stated that, Wale declined to attend because of the event’s poor planning.

It went on to disclosed that Wale cancelled his performance after he did not receive the agreed-upon upfront money.