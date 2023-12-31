type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale refuses to perform at 2023 Uniland festival; say he wasn't...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale refuses to perform at 2023 Uniland festival; say he wasn’t paid

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale is in the news again and as usual, it has negatively smeared on it.

The multiple award winning musician was billed to perform at the Uniland Festoval at La Palm Royal Beach on December December 30 but he failed to show up.

His manager, Sammy Flex, then took to social media to respond to the incident by releasing a statement outlining the artist’s reasons to back out.

The statement emphatically stated that, Wale declined to attend because of the event’s poor planning.

It went on to disclosed that Wale cancelled his performance after he did not receive the agreed-upon upfront money.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, December 31, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
2.9mph
33 %
Sun
90 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more