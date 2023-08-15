Shoe Shu Lin: Shatta Wale release Diss song to Ola Michael’s trending Shoe

- Advertisement -

Controversial and self acclaimed dancehall king, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly called Shatta Wale has followed his usual traditional norm and released a diss song to Ola Michael following his trending shoe.

A feud between Shatta Wale and the ace entertainment crooner and film maker has been up for weeks now and it down seem to be quenching any moment from now.

Ola Michaels was in the trends this past days after his shoe that he wore to the show was captured by the lenses of an unknown cameraman. This got the internet buzzing and Shatta Wale has used the opportunity to release a diss song to his new found enemy.

