Shatta Wale set to retire from music

Dancehall artiste and the boss of Shatta Movement Shatta Wale has reiterated that he would soon be retiring from music.

Earlier this year, the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker announced that he would soon stop doing music.

Some people were of the view Shatta Wale is just trying to pull a quick one on Ghanaians because he can’t stop doing music.

Others were also of the view he has finally accepted the fact that music is not his thing despite all the achievements and feels it’s best he saves himself.

In a new post sighted on his handle, he has hammered on the fact that he will retire from doing music.

According to him, his new album titled GOG is going to be his last and his retirement from music.

He posted: “THIS #GOGALBUM WILL BE MY RETIREMENT ALBUM. Made enough to go into new business and create employment for those who still want to follow the course.”

See screenshot of his post below:

Shatta Wale

The date for the release of his album is still unknown.