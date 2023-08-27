“Shatta Wale should humble himself and stop envying Burna Boy” – Sally Mann advise (VIDEO)

Controversial entertainment pundit, Sally Mann has been in the news for all the negative reasons and her recent backlash will come as no surprise to many who have been following her utterances.

According to a video sighted on the account of instagram blogger, Mari_gyataa, the controversial figure sent a piece of advise to the self acclaimed dancehall king.

“Shatta should be rubbing shoulders with Burna Boy, but here we see him throwing tantrums against him”, she stated.

She claims Shatta Wale couldn’t even maintain the rapport he had with the Afrobeat guru giving the fact that he even hosted him in his trying days.

This conversation came up after Shatta Wale days ago attacked his fellow Ghanaian acts about selling out big arenas and learning a thing or two from Nigerian acts.

