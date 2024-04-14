Shatta Wale is a sickler- Ayisha Modi opens keys

- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi, a former confidant of Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy claims when it comes to the life of self-acclaimed Africa’s dancehall king, things are not the same as they appear on the surface.

This shocking disclosure comes following Shatta Wale’s continuous attacks on the Bhim Nation president.

Addressing the issue, Ayisha Modi got annoyed and fired some shots at the dancehall musician for acting childish.

Ayisha Modi shockingly disclosed that Shatta Wale is not as he portrays himself to be on social media.

According to Ayisha, when it comes to social media, Shatta Wale can beat Stonebwoy to death, but physically, the “Ayoo” hitmaker cannot stand before Stonebwoy.

Ayisha claims when it comes to physical strength, Shatta Wlae is just an empty barrel that makes the most noise, saying that Stonebwoy can beat him like his child if the duo is asked to fight.

Surprisingly, Ayisha revealed that Shatta Wale is a “sickler” who can die anytime soon.