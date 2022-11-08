- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has broken his silence following backlash for failing to perform at the Hogbetsotso Beach Rave concert in the Volta Region at the weekend.

According to the management of Onua Group and Ebony Condoms, “Shatta Wale, who had been billed to perform as the headline artiste showed up at the venue of the concert in vehicles rented for him and his team by the organisers yet could not be found afterwards.”

However, “all efforts by the two management teams to get him to come to the concert grounds to perform for the waiting crowd proved futile.”

Reacting to the disappointment, Captain Smart who had earlier hosted the Shatta on “Onua Maakye” to confirm his participation at the event cautioned the musician to be mindful of disrespecting the people of the Volta Region.

He entreated Shatta Wale to show remorse and render an unqualified apology for letting his fans down.

After days of silence, Shatta has taken to social media to explain his side of the story and also elaborate on his absence on stage.

According to him, the organizers wanted to drive him straight into a radio station to grant an interview immediately after he touched down – a move he opposed in an earlier agreement with them.

“Ibe show wey them contract me for. We no dey go greet greet people. Ago taya before the show starts sef. I know how people dey love me and I know I’d have to get into the crowd. Everybody go dey talk to you and your voice all go strain. I wanted to keep the energy for my lovely people of volta. As I ask them whether ino be this thing I tell them before coming, I hear sey one of the organizers say if I no go come the radio station, then them no go take me go my hotel room. So you expect me to carry all the luggage I came with to the radio station?” he said in Pidgin English during an Instagram live.

A disappointed Shatta however asked if a foreign artiste could be treated in such an unfair manner.

“Massa, make I carry all my luggage come the radio station den come do radio interview? As yourself whether that’s how they treat foreign artistes. Do they take them to radio stations immediately they land at the airport? Even some international artistes come with their live bands, do they carry all that to the radio station? When Usher came to Ghana did he carry all his luggage and band to radio stations for interview?