“Shatta Wale started knacking me when I was only 17” – Michy reveals why their bond is strong

Michy, a Ghanaian musician and social media influencer, believes that her breakup with her ex-fiance Shatta Wale was part of God’s plan despite their strong connection.

The TV show host revealed this on the Showbiz A to Z program with ace radio host Kwame Dadzie on Accra’s Joy FM on August 12, 2023.

In an interview Michy granted to Delay, she stated that it would be tough for her to recreate her relationship with Reggae/Dancehall artist Shatta Wale with any other man. This was brought up by Dadzie. She claimed that Wale was more like a brother to them and they were more like best friends.

” I always told him we’re better of best friends, we’re better of business partners than dating and God has found a way, no matter how difficult that way came through or by, to bring us back to what we’re supposed to be”. Michy revealed.

She also understood how challenging it would be to recreate the unique bond they had.

When she was 17 years old, Michy, then Shatta Michy, began dating Shatta Wale. But due to some unforeseen circumstances, the relationship ended in tears.

However, despite their breakup, Michy and Shatta still support each other in the most loving way. They also co-parent their son, Majesty.