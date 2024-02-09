- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has expressed his willingness to help struggling actor Funny Face and sick socialite Moesha Boduong.

We are barely 2 months into the year 2024 and Funny Face aka Children President has come out to say he is now a broke man and due to that, he is unable to visit his three daughters because he has no money.

Moesha on the other hand, is currently on her sick bed as her family runs to and fro to raise funds for her health care since she got down with a stroke a few weeks ago.

Both of these celebrities have come on social media to beg for funds for their upkeep and as a way of supporting them, Shatta Wale has expressed his willingness to gift them a car each.

According to Shatta Wale, since launching his Shaxi business he has been able to buy a lot of cars and he is willing to give two out of his numerous fleets to his colleagues.

He explained that he could hand over cash to them physically but he preferred to give them the cars so they can make money out of it for 6 months before taking it back from them.

“You know I am just seeing a whole lot of situations in the country for example, you know funny face is like a brother to me, Moesha is like a sister to me. I am trying to get like two cars that would at least take care of their situations for like 6 months”, he said.

“No, we don’t want to because the bloggers don’t even know how happy we are and how much God has blessed us”, he said.

“So right now that is what I am planning to do. I have told Sammy Flex to call Moesha Budong’s team and Funny Face’s team as well and talk to them”, he added.

“It makes sales like 1200 Ghana cedis and sometimes too like 800 Ghana cedis. I believe if they can get this like every week…”, he said.