Dancehall promoter Mr Logic has disclosed that Shatta Wale has a lot of envy in towards Tema-based rapper Sarkodie.

According to him, Shatta Wale is envious of what Sarkodie has achieved and wishes he was the one to achieve all those things in his career.

Mr Logic explained that at a point when he was very close to the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale told him that he wanted his career just like Sarkodie.

Mr Logic made this known in a video which has since gone viral.

“Obidi, you are too big. Anytime this guy picks up a phone and you hear him insulting, you just forget about him. The boy is jealous of you. It’s been a long since Shatta Wale said he wanted to be like Sarkodie. Go and ask Deportee,” he said.

Mr Logic and Shatta Wale have been on the neck of each other since entering 2024 and this has led to both parties making allegations against each other.

Shatta Wale came out to say Mr Logic begged him for momo an allegation Mr Logic has confirmed and has even shared a flier on his timeline requesting more momo from people.

Mr Logic on the other hand revealed that Shatta Wale has sexual intercourse with his sister in his studio.

Looks like we need to brace ourselves for more because these two industry players are not done fighting.