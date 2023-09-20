type here...
Shatta Wale tried to sabotage Stonebwoy’s show – Manager speaks

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Reggae Dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale took to his instagram page last night to break the news of a possible show down of his much anticipated Freedom Wave Festival which was slated for 20th to 25th December 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This news came as a surprise to many fans and music lovers but other details have just surfaced which makes us believe that this week is going to be very long and fun.

During his live session, the ‘Hajia Bintu’ hitmaker accused Stonebwoy of sabotaging his show just to have the venue to himself but the road manager of Stonebwoy, Chief Stylz has come out to debunk it.

According to Chief Stylz, a strong pillar at the Burniton Camp, he tags Shatta Wale as a “sociopathic liar” who was quick to run to social media to win “sympathy”.

He went on to state emphatically that, Shatta Wale tried to use legendary industry players like Lord Commey to sabotage Stonebwoy’s show having been the first to follow due process.

Shatta Wale has already threatened to harm Stonebwoy following this brouhaha but Stonebwoy is yet to speak on it and we’ll update you as soon as he does.

