Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has cheekily reacted to actress Yvonne Nelson’s claim of having a romantic affair with rapper Sarkodie, which resulted in a pregnancy the rapper failed to take responsibility for.

In her new book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, launched Sunday, June 18, 2023, she revealed that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 but compelled her to get rid of it because he was young and had no resources to raise their unborn baby.

At the time, Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. However, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict.

Reacting to these staggering claims, Shatta Wale expressed his disbelief that Sarkodie could engage in such actions.

In a series of posts on social media, he stated, “Oh no, Sark can’t do that? I don’t believe this aaaahhhh… #Abortion like how? Sark? Naaaa… He won’t even kill a mosquito… All be lie.”

Wale further added fuel to the fire by suggesting that Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie should have sex again so that the truth can be revealed.

He wrote, “They have to chop again so we see oooo cuz me I don’t believe.”

In an interesting twist to the story recounted by Yvonne Nelson in her memoir, she said Sarkodie, in the company of his manager, drove her to a clinic to have an abortion and left her to her own fate after he dropped her off.

