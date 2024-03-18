Shatta Wale is ugly and looks like 80 years old- Netizens roast Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has faced heavy backlash from social media users.

This comes after veteran musician, Slim Buster claimed despite his old age, he still looks more handsome than some current Ghanaian musicians.

Even though the musician and dancer did not mention the name of the dancehall musician, netizens have concluded that he subtly threw a shot at Shatta Wale.

According to netizens, apart from the dancehall enigma, Slim Buster has no feud with any musician, hence, his recent statement is a jab at the dancehall musician.

Reacting to the statement, netizens have confirmed that indeed, Slim Buster is still more handsome than many musicians in contemporary Ghanaian society.

Comparing the duo, netizens have said that apart from Shatta Wale being grotesque, he looks aged.