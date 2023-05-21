type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale is using SHAXI to cover up his illegal money -...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale is using SHAXI to cover up his illegal money – Showboy alleges

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Showboy, Shatta Wale and Hajia4Real
- Advertisement -

Showboy has gone ballistic on social media, alleging that dancehall musician Shatta Wale engages in fraud and should be arrested.

His allegation comes on the back of the extradition of socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, aka Hajia4Reall, from the United Kingdom to the US for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely hearts scam.

Montrage, 30, was charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud and money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, prosecutors said.

She was also charged with receipt of stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail, and conspiracy to receive stolen money, with a maximum of five years.

Hajia4Real's properties reportedly to be seized by both US authorities

Since the news broke, many people have had a lot to say – both good and bad.

While some have shared their two cents hoping and praying that Hajia4Reall comes out clean, others are wishing for her to do the time for the crime she has yet to be convicted for.

Others have also called for persons in her social circle and business circles to be investigated as they may also be involved in some covered-up shady deals.

hajia4reall mona faiz montrage

Showbow who waded into the conversation pointed accusing fingers at his arch-rival Shatta Wale and claimed that his ride-hailing business start is a decoy to hide his “illegal money.

According to the musician serving time in a US prison, Shatta Wale, his SM associates including Kofi Boat were all together in bed with Hajia4Real and hooked her up to rich men.

Showboy whose hate for Shatta cannot be quantified called on US authorities to investigate and put them behind bars for 5,000 years.

Read the screenshots below

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 21, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News