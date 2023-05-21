- Advertisement -

Showboy has gone ballistic on social media, alleging that dancehall musician Shatta Wale engages in fraud and should be arrested.

His allegation comes on the back of the extradition of socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, aka Hajia4Reall, from the United Kingdom to the US for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely hearts scam.

Montrage, 30, was charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud and money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, prosecutors said.

She was also charged with receipt of stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail, and conspiracy to receive stolen money, with a maximum of five years.

Since the news broke, many people have had a lot to say – both good and bad.

While some have shared their two cents hoping and praying that Hajia4Reall comes out clean, others are wishing for her to do the time for the crime she has yet to be convicted for.

Others have also called for persons in her social circle and business circles to be investigated as they may also be involved in some covered-up shady deals.

Showbow who waded into the conversation pointed accusing fingers at his arch-rival Shatta Wale and claimed that his ride-hailing business start is a decoy to hide his “illegal money.

According to the musician serving time in a US prison, Shatta Wale, his SM associates including Kofi Boat were all together in bed with Hajia4Real and hooked her up to rich men.

Showboy whose hate for Shatta cannot be quantified called on US authorities to investigate and put them behind bars for 5,000 years.

Read the screenshots below