Shatta Wale wants to take Medikal’s shine- Nana Yaa Brefo

Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo has fired some shots at Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and his friend and confidant, Medikal.



This comes after the duo used unprintable words on Mzgee, claiming the presenter asked them unnecessary questions during an interview with Medikal.



According to Nana Yaa Brefo, Ghanaians are sick and tired of the evil bedeviling acts by Shatta Wale and Medikal.



Whilst addressing the issue for the very first time, Nana Yaa Brefo disclosed that Shatta Wale is trying to take Medikal’s shine.



Nana Yaa Brefo does not understand why Shatta Wale will be involving himself in a fight that does not concern him.

