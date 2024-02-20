type here...
Shatta Wale wasn’t attractive when I met him; I took time to polish him up – Michy

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Grid of Michy and Shatta Wale showing their Hope sign
Michy and Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Michy Diamond aka Shatta Michy has revealed concerning details about their relationship asserting her influence through his come up and rise to fame.

According to Michy, Shatta Wale was not the talented artist that fans know now when she met him for the first time.

However, her influence on him turned the table and he became the captivating and gifted artist he is today.

The revelation was made on the ongoing TV show dubbed GHQueens Reunion in reaction to recent events involving Efia Odo and Shatta Wale.

You were worthy of replacing him, or he wasn’t good enough. You wouldn’t have loved this guy (Shatta Wale) when I met him; we made him seem good so you would like him“, Shatta Michy said throughout the conversation.

Michy made it plain that she is no longer interested in dating Shatta Wale, even if she acknowledged her impact on his rise to fame.

