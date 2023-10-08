type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale wins big at Ghana Music Awards-UK
EntertainmentEvents

Shatta Wale wins big at Ghana Music Awards-UK

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in the Showbiz space as Shatta Wale has always lost any award in his genre, Reggae-Dancehall to his long term rival, Stonebwoy but that came to a halt last night at the Ghana Music Awards-UK.

The talented musician swooped 3 of the most revered awards on the night after giving fans and patrons a stunning performance.

Shatta Wale went home with the Reggae Dancehall Song of the year with his hit song dubbed ‘On God’.

He also snatched his always eluding award, the Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the year and was finally crowned the Artiste of the Year.

TODAY

Sunday, October 8, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.2mph
100 %
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways