Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in the Showbiz space as Shatta Wale has always lost any award in his genre, Reggae-Dancehall to his long term rival, Stonebwoy but that came to a halt last night at the Ghana Music Awards-UK.

The talented musician swooped 3 of the most revered awards on the night after giving fans and patrons a stunning performance.

Shatta Wale went home with the Reggae Dancehall Song of the year with his hit song dubbed ‘On God’.

He also snatched his always eluding award, the Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the year and was finally crowned the Artiste of the Year.