Shatta Wale’s recent remark suggesting that his former manager, Bulldog, was allegedly involved in the murder of the late Fennec Okyere has opened more cans of worms.

In yet another twist to the allegations, a former friend of Shatta Wale has come out with more damning claims against the controversial dancehall musician himself.

Wizla Finito in a Facebook post alleged that Shatta Wale equally knows something about the death of young dancehall musicians, Ebony Reigns and Vybrant Faya.

According to him, Shatta Wale saw the two budding acts as a threat to his career and had to take grievous measures to eliminate them, only for him to attend Ebony’s funeral to shed fake tears “to confuse Ghanaians”.

In the latter part of his post, Finito said Shatta Wale wished Black Sherif was also non-existent “but unfortunately you are not strong enough like before to get him out.”

He swore to come out with more dirty secrets about Shatta Wale in a live video session which would expose what he describes as the wicked ordeals of the musician.

Ebony – born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng – died with two others Thursday 9 February 2018 at the age of 20 in a tragic motor accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

Vybrant Faya, real name Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson, died on Sunday, October 23, 2016. He was crossing the street to enter the Accra Mall when a motorbike rider knocked him down.

Meanwhile, the Police have confirmed that they are probing popular Shatta Wale, over a social media post on the death of Artiste Manager, Fennec Okyere.

Earlier, he had said he has exclusive information that could put Bulldog behind bars for a long time and he’s ready to tell the court all that he knows without mincing words.

In a statement, the police this afternoon said it has contacted Shatta Wale on the matter:

“The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a tweet by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shata Wale, regarding the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere. The Police have made contact with Shata Wale who is cooperating with us on the matter.”

“The Police would like to put on record that the recently established Cold Case Unit, has been working for months on all unresolved murder cases, including that of Fennec Okyere with support from the affected families. This new development from Shata Wale is therefore going to complement our ongoing investigation,” the police said in a statement.