type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale's security should be important - Maurice Ampaw
Entertainment

Shatta Wale’s security should be important – Maurice Ampaw

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale's security should be important - Maurice Ampaw
Shatta Wale and Maurice Ampaw
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale, the controversial artist, has been described as a very educated person by Maurice Ampaw, a renowned Ghanaian lawyer.

After reading Shatta Wale’s statement, the lawyer wanted him to be punished for his irresponsible shooting hoax, which caused fear and terror over the past two days, but he suddenly changed his mind and praised the musician’s wit.

Shatta Wale delivered a statement from his hideout on Tuesday, explaining why he had to flee.

He claimed the prophecy from Bishop Stephen Akwasi, who is also in police detention, threatened his life.

Shatta blamed the police for failing to act on the prophecy and protecting him, leaving him with no choice except to act on what he knows.

But speaking in an interview on Neat FM, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed that what Shatta Wale did has drawn attention to things.

He said: “Shatta’s security should be important. His statement is a signal to the country. The police must not wait for things to happen, they must act before”.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
2.9mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News