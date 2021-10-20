- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale, the controversial artist, has been described as a very educated person by Maurice Ampaw, a renowned Ghanaian lawyer.

After reading Shatta Wale’s statement, the lawyer wanted him to be punished for his irresponsible shooting hoax, which caused fear and terror over the past two days, but he suddenly changed his mind and praised the musician’s wit.

Shatta Wale delivered a statement from his hideout on Tuesday, explaining why he had to flee.

He claimed the prophecy from Bishop Stephen Akwasi, who is also in police detention, threatened his life.

Shatta blamed the police for failing to act on the prophecy and protecting him, leaving him with no choice except to act on what he knows.

But speaking in an interview on Neat FM, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed that what Shatta Wale did has drawn attention to things.

He said: “Shatta’s security should be important. His statement is a signal to the country. The police must not wait for things to happen, they must act before”.