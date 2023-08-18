type here...
“She dumped her boyfriend to be with me so I broke up with her after knacking” – Man spills

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Polyamorous relationships normally go in favor of men but it appears ladies will now be competing with guys on the same spot.
A 27-year-old man narrated how he discovered his lover had broken engagement to another man via Instagram. The confused man said he confronted his lover after discovering her secret on Instagram, revealing they had dated for four months.

Netizens praised the man for his move, saying that the relationship should have ended badly.

A 27-year-old man has revealed he broke up with his girlfriend after discovering she had dumped her fiance to date him.

The confused man revealed that his friend’s wife found out via social media that his lover had called off an engagement to be with him.

The man said he had dated his lover, 22, for four months, but after discovering the secret about her past, he broke up with her.

“I started dating this girl four months ago. Everything seemed normal we really dig each other I think she’s great. Finally, a week ago, she said she was in love with me, and while that’s a little early for me, we have spent a ton of time together. Now I don’t have social media, but my friend’s wife does, and she snooped on her Insta page. Turns out my girl was engaged and looks like she just broke it off a week before she said she loved me. I didn’t even know about this. I sat her down, and we talked about it the next time she was over she said for the last month they were separated and had a dead bedroom for over three years. I still expressed how it made me feel weird knowing she was in a relationship and didn’t tell me and didn’t seem to plan on telling me. She said ‘well, it was on my Insta I thought you knew'” he said.

Netizens reacted to the post

GustavVaz wrote: “The fact that she was cheating on her fiance while talking to you and apparently was not gonna divulge this info to you is a major red flag.”

Conqueeftador-booty commented: “You lose them how you got them. She sounds like a bad person.”

Wanderingwoman70 said: “How are they engaged but separated? That’s the weirdest thing I’ve heard. Sounds like she has more issues than just cheating, but she was definitely cheating on both of you. Why would you continue with her? She is a cheater.”

