News

She gained nothing, the properties were already in her name – Baffour Gyan reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Asamoah Gyan did not ask for the kids' DNA test; Baffuor Gyan did
Former Ghana Black Stars international and brother to Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan, has come out to share what transpired in court in his brother’s marriage annulment hearing, stating they rather came out victorious.

Baffuor Gyan in an interview on Asempa FM, stated that his brother, Asamoah Gyan came out victorious in the case which is contrary to what has been published in the news.

“I’ve heard the news, it’s our (Gyan brothers) victory and people have turned it around,” he stated.

Throwing more light on what happened in court on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Baffour Gyan revealed that “five years ago, Asamoah took his marriage to court. His wife had been married before and still went ahead to marry him (Asamoah) without letting him know.

When Asamoah found out, he took the matter to court for investigation, and if it turned out that Gifty Gyan was married previously, their (Asamoah and Gifty) marriage should be annulled.”

On the issue of the properties given to Gifty Gyan in the divorce settlement, Baffour Gyan revealed all said properties were already in Gifty’s name, as they were hers in the first place.

Listen to the audio below

https://www.facebook.com/ghpagenews/videos/863773448480626/

