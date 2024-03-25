“She has so many hit songs”; Afua Asantewaa set to perform at a show in USA

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian Guinness World Record (GWR) attemptee and Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) ambassador is scheduled to perform at this year’s conference and fundraising dinner dance organized by the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation in North America, (GPSF).

The prestigious and much talked about annual conference is scheduled for May 17-18, at the Atlanta Buckhead Hotel, USA.

After the conference, they will host a fundraising dinner dance to raise funds in support of healthcare missions and medical education.

Afua Asantewaa is expected to speak on endurance and women battling cancers and also entertain audience at the fundraising gala dinner dance.