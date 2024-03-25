type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"She has so many hit songs"; Afua Asantewaa set to perform at...
Entertainment

“She has so many hit songs”; Afua Asantewaa set to perform at a show in USA

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian Guinness World Record (GWR) attemptee and Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) ambassador is scheduled to perform at this year’s conference and fundraising dinner dance organized by the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation in North America, (GPSF).

The prestigious and much talked about annual conference is scheduled for May 17-18, at the Atlanta Buckhead Hotel, USA.

After the conference, they will host a fundraising dinner dance to raise funds in support of healthcare missions and medical education.

Afua Asantewaa is expected to speak on endurance and women battling cancers and also entertain audience at the fundraising gala dinner dance.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, March 25, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
85.6 ° F
85.6 °
85.6 °
68 %
2.7mph
59 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more