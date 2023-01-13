More details about the SHS girl who died in her lover's room surfaces

Late yesterday, a piece of sad news that took social media by storm confirmed the death of an SHS girl who died inside her boyfriend’s room at night during a visit.

This unfortunate incident was first published on the internet by Mr John Destino Charway (An NPP Executive Member) on his Facebook wall.

As claimed by him, the lady who was on her way to school decided to visit her boyfriend before reporting but she died during the sleepover.

Presently, the cause of the female student’s death is unknown as her autopsy report is yet to be made public.

A new report from Mr John also confirms the residency of the late SHS girl and according to him, she lives in Nsawam in the Eastern Region and schools at Abor in the volta region.

It’s clear the deceased planned to spend the weekends at her lover’s place before reporting to school on Monday but unfortunately died in the process.

This is the new trend most SHS female students are blindly copying from their seniors.

I can’t imagine how the lady’s family is feeling at the moment because this news will certainly pierce through their hearts.

The guy who also allegedly slept with the lady until she died is also nowhere to be found as of the publication of this article.

We will be keenly monitoring Mr John’s Facebook wall for any update that follows this unfortunate news.