She was found in a pool of blood – Fresh sad details about the death of Dr Grace Boadu surfaces

According to Omanhene Yaw Adu-Boakye of Sompa FM/TV, Dr Grace Boadu was found in a pool of blood inside her own house after tripping and falling in her bathroom.

As reported, the late Dr Grace Boadu was the only person at home when she tripped and fell hence was left to bleed to death.

She was found unconscious inside her bathroom after a thorough search inside all the rooms in her house because it was initially assumed that she had either been kidnapped or armed robbers had stormed the house and supposedly kept her in the garage.

After she was found unconscious in the pool of blood, she was rushed to an undisclosed hospital and it was there that she was pronounced dead.

Who’s Dr Grace Boadu

Dr. Boadu is a trained nurse from the St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi. After graduating from school, she worked with the County Hospital, Kumasi; Mary Lucy Hospital, Accra; Kropo Charity Hospital, and Ebenezer Maternity Home, Kumasi.

Dr. Grace started having reoccurring dreams which involved using herbs to treat various ailments, especially infertility and stroke and also heard certain strange voice directing her on how to use plants to heal the sick.

Due to that, she then left her nursing profession to set up the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services and a few years after entering the herbal industry.

Until her demise, she worked tirelessly to open branches at Atwima Koforidua, Brong Ahafo, Ohwim, off Barekese road, and the latest one at Accra Near Achimota Petroleum opp Family Life International School where various people with different sicknesses have called on her for help.