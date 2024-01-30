type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsShe was found in a pool of blood - Fresh sad details...
News

She was found in a pool of blood – Fresh sad details about the death of Dr Grace Boadu surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

According to Omanhene Yaw Adu-Boakye of Sompa FM/TV, Dr Grace Boadu was found in a pool of blood inside her own house after tripping and falling in her bathroom.

As reported, the late Dr Grace Boadu was the only person at home when she tripped and fell hence was left to bleed to death.

She was found unconscious inside her bathroom after a thorough search inside all the rooms in her house because it was initially assumed that she had either been kidnapped or armed robbers had stormed the house and supposedly kept her in the garage.

After she was found unconscious in the pool of blood, she was rushed to an undisclosed hospital and it was there that she was pronounced dead.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Who’s Dr Grace Boadu

Dr. Boadu is a trained nurse from the St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi. After graduating from school, she worked with the County Hospital, Kumasi; Mary Lucy Hospital, Accra; Kropo Charity Hospital, and Ebenezer Maternity Home, Kumasi.

Dr. Grace started having reoccurring dreams which involved using herbs to treat various ailments, especially infertility and stroke and also heard certain strange voice directing her on how to use plants to heal the sick.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Due to that, she then left her nursing profession to set up the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services and a few years after entering the herbal industry.

Until her demise, she worked tirelessly to open branches at Atwima Koforidua, Brong Ahafo, Ohwim, off Barekese road, and the latest one at Accra Near Achimota Petroleum opp Family Life International School where various people with different sicknesses have called on her for help.

TODAY

Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Accra
haze
95.4 ° F
95.4 °
95.4 °
36 %
1mph
61 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more