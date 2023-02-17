type here...
Shock as woman receives Valentine’s gift from her late husband

By Kweku Derrick
A bereaved woman received the shock of her life after she unexpectedly got flowers ordered by her late husband delivered to her on Valentine’s Day.

A Twitter user whose uncle passed on four days prior took to the microblogging platform to narrate how her aunty got surprised.

According to the Twitter user, who claimed to be the deceased man’s niece, he was planning a romantic surprise for his wife, but sadly, he died before February 14.

She said he already ordered flowers and an edible arrangement to be delivered to his wife.

Although he was no more, the gifts were still delivered to the wife, along with a heartfelt note that he had penned to her.

The note read, “To My Wife, I Don’t Know Where I Am On This Day, But I Had To Make Sure Today Was Special Eves In My Possible Absence. If I Had To Leave U, Don’t Be Sad Always Remember I Love You-Karey”

As many people around the world celebrated Valentine’s Day with their loved ones, others did not have anyone in their corner to mark the special occasion.

For some people, this meant they had to deal with loneliness and drown themselves in tears because their loved ones were far from home.

Despite being in a sad place, the widower had a reason to smile again.

Sharing the tale online, the Twitter user wrote: “I took my aunt some roses & an edible arrangement to her job yesterday since this was her first V-Day w/o my uncle. Why he ordered some flowers 4 days before he died & had them delivered. Granted, the shii just came today. But I would’ve had to leave work from crying so hard.

