When a woman learns that her husband is having an affair with her father, she is completely upset.

The woman claimed to have married her husband at the early age of 19, but she was unaware that both her father and her husband were gay.

Years later, after she had become pregnant for her partner, she learned of his gay orientation and discovered she had contracted HIV.

She described:

“Imagine being 20 years old and pregnant with your first baby and finding out you’re HIV positive and your husband is sleeping with your dad.

“I got married at 19 to a man who was 36. I found out he was gay and gave me HIV. I found out I was pregnant with my daughter.

“I’ve been trying to find myself by helping other people who have been used and abused by men. I found out my husband and real father were messing around while we were married.”