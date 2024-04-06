Shocking as lady sleeps with her cat and gets ‘pregnant’ in the process

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady currently based in the UK has shared a shocking story on X formerly Twitter which has left many users on the microblogging platform jaw-dropped.

According to the lady with the handle @ShirlenRay, she got back from work one day and feeling exhausted, she just undressed and slept on her couch.

Her cat crawled toward her and some minutes later, he hopped on her. Initially, she assumed the cat just wanted to play but the pet had its intentions.

As claimed by the lady, the cat inserted its genitalia into her V. She wanted to push it away but the surreal feeling she experienced within that period made her moan and scream at the same time.

The cat kept stroking her until they both climaxed.

The next morning, the cat came again for them to have intercourse.

In her words, ever since she fell in love with the cat, she has completely cut ties with men.

Now, her period is fluctuating and her tummy has also grown big hence she suspects she has taken seed for the cat.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

You don't need the normal type of help, what you need is an exorcism — Trig (@isntayo) April 5, 2024

This has to be for clout cos ain’t no way you do that and you come here to tell us about it. — K0KÖBuM? (@Merald__Ayomi) April 5, 2024

It’s a good thing the cat has taken you off the streets to save men, continue. — Mr Wick (@JardaniJovonovv) April 5, 2024