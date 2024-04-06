type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsShocking as lady sleeps with her cat and gets 'pregnant' in the...
News

Shocking as lady sleeps with her cat and gets ‘pregnant’ in the process

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Shocking as lady sleeps with her cat and gets pregnant in the process
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady currently based in the UK has shared a shocking story on X formerly Twitter which has left many users on the microblogging platform jaw-dropped.

According to the lady with the handle @ShirlenRay, she got back from work one day and feeling exhausted, she just undressed and slept on her couch.

Her cat crawled toward her and some minutes later, he hopped on her. Initially, she assumed the cat just wanted to play but the pet had its intentions.

As claimed by the lady, the cat inserted its genitalia into her V. She wanted to push it away but the surreal feeling she experienced within that period made her moan and scream at the same time.

The cat kept stroking her until they both climaxed.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The next morning, the cat came again for them to have intercourse.

In her words, ever since she fell in love with the cat, she has completely cut ties with men.

Now, her period is fluctuating and her tummy has also grown big hence she suspects she has taken seed for the cat.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, April 6, 2024
Accra
thunderstorm
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.8mph
40 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
90 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more