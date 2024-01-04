Shocking: Ghana missing as P0rn Hub releases their Top 20 countries viewers in 2023

- Advertisement -

Users in the Philippines spent the longest time per visit on P0rnhub.com, with each visit lasting an average of 11 minutes and 15 seconds, according to data published by the p0rn site in December.

The Philippines also made up the second biggest traffic source of P0rnhub.com in the world, rising three spots from last year’s fifth place.

P0rnhub did not release absolute numbers, but said the country is behind the United States, which took the top spot “by a landslide.”

Following the Philippines in the rankings of top traffic sources were, in order, France, Mexico, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Brazil.

The Philippines and Japan were the only Asian countries in the top 20 with no African country making it into the top 20.