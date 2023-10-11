- Advertisement -

Veteran and controversial actress and businesswoman, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have secretly been separated for the last seven years.

She admitted that the pair, who tied the knot in 1997, are still trying to figure out what the future of their marriage looks like.

The 52-year-old shared the shock news about her marriage in a new interview with People.

Speaking to People, Jada admitted that she and Will have been separated since 2016 and were even living separately when he slapped comedian, Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.