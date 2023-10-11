type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShocking: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated...
Entertainment

Shocking: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated for the past 7 years

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Veteran and controversial actress and businesswoman, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have secretly been separated for the last seven years.

She admitted that the pair, who tied the knot in 1997, are still trying to figure out what the future of their marriage looks like. 

The 52-year-old shared the shock news about her marriage in a new interview with People.

Speaking to People, Jada admitted that she and Will have been separated since 2016 and were even living separately when he slapped comedian, Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.

TODAY

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.2mph
75 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways