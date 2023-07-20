Shocking moment woman finds manhood inside food she bought from the restaurant (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

An astonishing video that has sent shockwaves across the internet shows the moment a woman made an alarming discovery in her restaurant-bought meal.

In the short clip that has rapidly gone viral, the woman uncovered a piece of meat that bore a striking resemblance to human genitalia.

The unsuspecting woman was left in disbelief as she spotted the peculiar meat inside her food.

Uncertain if her eyes were playing tricks on her, she called upon some passersby to validate the strange find.

Gathering around the bewildering sight, the eyewitnesses also confirmed what she had feared – the meat indeed appeared to be shaped like a penis.

The unusual incident has sparked a massive stir online, leaving viewers astonished and bewildered.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions about the incident, with many expressing disbelief and sharing their thoughts on the bizarre discovery.

Watch the video below to know more…

